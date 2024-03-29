Heads up: Traffic patterns on I-75 in Montgomery County are changing starting Sunday night

Traffic pattern changes are coming to I-75 between U.S. 35 and State Route. 725 overnight on Sunday, into Monday, April 1, District 7, Ohio Department of Transportation, announced Thursday.

Crews are working to switch traffic patterns into the next phase of construction. This new pattern will create three lanes of traffic in each direction using a temporary contraflow lane for southbound traffic, which will operate on the northbound side of the interstate.

The contraflow will begin on I-75 southbound just south of Dryden Road (mm 49). The left lane will cross over and shift into the contraflow. Vehicles in the contraflow lane will not have access to the E. Dixie Drive exit.

Contractors will start the full-depth reconstruction on the southbound left lane. Median work will continue from just south of Dryden Road through U.S. 35.

Weather permitting, drivers can expect intermittent overnight lane closures through the week of April 1.

This traffic pattern will remain in place until June 2024, when the next phase of construction is scheduled to begin.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in summer 2025.



