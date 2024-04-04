Heads up drivers: SR 520 across Lake Washington will be closed this weekend!

Drivers take note, if you’re planning to cross Lake Washington this weekend, the 520 bridge will be closed.

Starting Friday at 11 p.m., both directions of SR 520 will shut down between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Ave NE in Clyde Hill on the Eastside.

WSDOT crews will be paving parts of the bridge. They will also be testing the lighting under the new Montlake lid and doing some landscaping.

On top of that, the SR 520 Trail across the lake will shut down earlier on Friday at 7pm so that WSDOT crews can install utilities in the area.

The options to get to either side of Lake Washington will be the I-90 bridge to the south of SR 520, or driving around to the north or south of the lake.

Both the bridge and trail are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.