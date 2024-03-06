Heads up drivers! Dense fog, more light rain Wednesday morning

It's going to be a foggy morning in Greater Cincinnati.

According to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, patchy dense fog will be possible Wednesday morning.

Areas of fog may reduce visibility to less than one mile in parts of the region. Motorists should exercise extra caution and be prepared for changes in visibility. Slow down and leave a little extra time to get to your destination.

Visibility is expected to improve by mid- to late morning.

Light rain will continue for many locations through the morning before tapering off in the afternoon. Highs are forecast to be close to 60 on Wednesday.

Dry conditions are expected for Thursday despite some persisting cloud coverage. Highs will be in the 50s for most locations, which is still fairly mild for early March.

Rain chances return on Friday. There is the potential for one inch of rainfall across parts of the area.

[5 am 3/6/24] Fog has reduced visibility is some places where showers are lighter early this morning, especially along a corridor from Brookville to Wilmington. This may affect anyone traveling along I-75 between Cincinnati and Dayton. pic.twitter.com/HtmIHtQ0dp — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 6, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Wednesday: Rain, mainly before 10 a.m. Areas of fog before 9 a.m. High near 60. Light and variable wind becoming north at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 42. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 46. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday: There is a chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Showers likely before 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then showers after 5 a.m. Low around 53. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 59. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Dense fog, rain to continue Wednesday morning