Headlines in History 1957: Storyland Zoo Set to Open Saturday

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

June 2, 1903: “The South Bend Humane society had a short session in the city court room last evening and transacted routine business. Reports were made to the society concerning the bad treatment of horses on the new street car lines that were entering the city, but it is difficult to get evidence.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 3, 1913: “A committee of the Chamber of Commerce met with the board of works to-day to see if it was not practical for the city to take over the cluster lights on the business streets and do away with the overhead street lights. At present the individual pays for the cluster lights before his property, but if the board should consider the Chamber of Commerce’s proposition favorably the city will pay for them.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 4, 1928: “Burglary of eight offices in two buildings, one of them opposite police headquarters, robbery of a safe in a laundry and a gasoline station hold-up Sunday or over the weekend confronted police detectives to-day for solution. The aggregate loot, all of it currency, will probably not exceed $250.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 5, 1938: “Seasonal changes in routing and elimination of some service on some street car lines became effective today on the lines of Northern Indiana Railways, Inc. The Notre Dame line, heretofore linked with the Chapin and Sample street lines alternately, was joined with the Michigan street line in a “straight line” run and the Sample and Chapin lines began running between the downtown “loop” around the post office building block and their respective outward terminals.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 6, 1945: “ ‘The Book End,” name entered by Eliott Frash, of John Adams High school, was selected by judges as the prize winning name for the teen-age book corner in the public library, Miss Anell Jocius, chairman of the judges announced today.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 7, 1957: “Finishing touches were being put on the Children’s Storyland Zoo in Rum Village Park today and all was reported in readiness for Saturday’s 2 p.m. opening of the wonderland of Mother Goose rhymes and nursery tales.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 8, 1966: “Ceramic floor and wall tile traces its ancestry back nearly 7,000 years. Discoveries have shown that blue ceramic mosaic tiles were used in the shrines and temples of ancient Babylon, and that the fired clay material was known as well among the pharaohs of Egypt, and in the ancient princely cultures of South and Central America.”— The South Bend Tribune

