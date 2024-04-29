Headlines in History 1954: Snowy Owl eats Potawatomi Park Zoo's horse meat and eggs

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

April 28, 1906: “Another one of the old landmarks of the city of South Bend is being demolished. The old Calvert homestead at the corner of Main and Division streets which for 62 years has occupied this site will be moved to a lot in the west end of the city and in its place a modern and substantial building will be erected.” — The South Bend Tribune

April 29, 1918: “A call for 200 bridgemen and construction engineers has been received at the local army recruiting station. According to the information given the recruits will be formed immediately into a special expedition, operating under navy control. A call has also been made for locomotive engineers.” — The South Bend Tribune

April 30, 1922: “Directors of the Studebaker corporation in session in the executive offices in South Bend Saturday authorized an expenditure of $3,000,000 for machinery, a new closed body plant, car storage and shipping buildings and a new electric power plant, all for South Bend. It is planned to break ground for the new buildings within the next two weeks. This action is in line with promises made by the corporation in 1919.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 1, 1932: “There were 1,509 visitors, including 281 from other places in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania at the Northern Indiana Historical society’s museum in the old courthouse in April, according to a report issued by Miss Anna H. Stanfield, curator, Saturday night.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 2, 1946: “The New Carlisle Tigers successfully defended their St. Joseph County High school track and field championship Wednesday afternoon on the Tupper field cinder path in Mishawaka where they romped to an easy triumph over their six rival county schools.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 3, 1954: “The newest guest in the Potawatomi Park Zoo is getting along nicely today on a horse meal and egg diet — not fed by hand. The guest is a snowy owl, a large, gray-white bird normally found in the Arctic. The bird has been hand-fed since last January by Jerry Taylor, 15, of 1823 E. Bowman St.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 4, 1960: “A very large sunspot is approaching the center of the sun and its size is sufficient to be picked up with properly equipped or filtered binoculars. It is several times the size of Jupiter and almost in the sun’s equatorial region. Its magnetic field may be strong enough to produce an auroral display in the skies.” — The South Bend Tribune

