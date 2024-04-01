Headlines in History 1953: Busy phone slows alarm; house burns. Damage estimated at $650.

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

March 31, 1900: “Leo, a freshman at Notre Dame university, while working in the gymnasium this week, showed promise of making a first-class high jumper and as a result, Trainer Engeldrum has added him to the squad. Leo, on first trials cleared the bar at five feet four inches without apparent effort.” — The South Bend Tribune

April 1, 1919: “The Minneapolis Symphony orchestra has been secured for two engagements in this city through the efforts of Frederick H. Ingersoll, director of the South Bend conservatory. The orchestra will come to the city for two performances, afternoon and evening, on Monday, May 12, at the Oliver theater.” — The South Bend Tribune

April 2, 1921: “A dozen raids on soft drink resorts yesterday resulted in the finding of sufficient evidence, the police say, to justify two arrests. Tom O’Neil was taken in a raid on his place at 1242 West Washington avenue by Sgt. Samuel Koczorowski and a detail. Charges of unlawful possession of liquor for sale were charged. A small quantity of “moonshine” was taken from behind the bar.” — The South Bend Tribune

April 3, 1930: “A rail re-laying program, the most extensive ever undertaken by the Chicago, South Shore & South Bend railroad which includes the re-laying of 24.4 miles of single track between South Bend and Michigan City, Ind., is now under way.” — The South Bend Tribune

April 4, 1943: “Rationing restrictions on the purchase of meats, butter, cheese and fats will close 10 per cent of the restaurants in South Bend and Mishawaka within 30 days, Lloyd L. Cole, president of the South Bend-Mishawaka Restaurant association, predicted Saturday. The little businesses will be the first to quit he said, and later some of the bigger operators will find it difficult to keep going and close too.” — The South Bend Tribune

April 5, 1953: “Firemen Saturday night said a valuable five minutes were lost in the reporting of a fire because of a busy telephone party line. The blaze, reported at 8:42 p.m. destroyed the interior and contents of a three-room home at 133 ½ S. Wellington St., occupied by Mrs. Esther Simms.” — The South Bend Tribune

April 6, 1962: “South Bend Police Sgt. Robert Miller, a member of the Mayor’s Safety Committee, presented a film and talk on auto seat belts Thursday at a meeting of the Lion’s Club in the Mayfair Restaurant. Miller was introduced by Donald R. Weber of the South Bend Junior Chamber of Commerce. The Jaycees are sponsoring a county-wide program this month to promote the use of seat belts, and also are selling the devices during April.” — The South Bend Tribune

