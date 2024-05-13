Headlines in History 1950: Lily Road site of 16-room Clay School

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

May 12, 1905: “During the severe electrical storm yesterday three bad washouts occurred in Vistula avenue which greatly inconvenienced street car traffic. The Indiana Railway company sent a force of men to repair the damages to its tracks and the cars are running on schedule time to-day.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 13, 1915: “The present European conflict and the perils of an ocean voyage between England and the United States proved no insurmountable barrier in the pretty English romance which had its culmination last night in River Park in the marriage of Miss Lottie Warrick and George Vergoe." — The South Bend Tribune

May 14, 1925: “Advertising and sales executives of the entire automotive industry will convene in South Bend, June 11 and 12 at the joint meeting of the Motor & Accessary Manufacturers’ association and the National Automobile Chamber of Commerce. South Bend has been selected for this meeting as an act of courtesy to the Studebaker corporation, whose influence in the industry is one of increasing influence. Over 100 executives of the automotive industry, will be present for the conference.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 15, 1938: “Retail druggists of South Bend and nearby cities, with their wives and key sales people, will meet Monday night in the Hotel Lasalle to hear a discussion of business operations under the Indiana fair trade law. They will be guests of the Indiana Pharmaceutical association and Miles Laboratories, Inc., of Elkhart, Ind.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 16, 1945: “The county plan commission, swamped in a long session late Tuesday with proposed postwar activities in St. Joseph county, approved establishment of one private airport, withheld decision on another, provided for operation of two small manufacturing plants and took under consideration a petition for erection of another that would employ 300 persons.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 17, 1950: “Clay township’s new high school will be located on the Lily road between the Cleveland and Darden roads. ‘The new building will be built directly south of Washington-Clay High school and will face on Lily road,’ F. L. Nelson said today. Nelson is president of the board of directors of the Clay Township Building corporation. The corporation, made up of township taxpayers, is financing construction of the 16-room school.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 18, 1967: “Fire Department investigators are attempting to learn the origin of a fire in a crawl space at the University of Notre Dame ROTC building that resulted in extensive smoke damage throughout the building early to-day. Firemen said there was a possibility of an electrical short.” — The South Bend Tribune

