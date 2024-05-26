Headlines in History 1949: Polish program of 20 years features music 'carefree and gay'

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

May 26, 1903: “A movement is under foot which if successful will mean the uniting under one government of the cities of South Bend and Mishawaka and the incorporated town of River Park.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 27, 1911: “Michigan street seems destined to continue the principal business thoroughfare of South Bend. It promises to be both the main artery of trade and chief avenue to and from downtown.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 28, 1924: “Greater interest in outdoor sports, and especially in fishing, was reported by sales representatives from various parts of the country who gathered at the plant of the South Bend Bait company on High street this morning to attend the fourth annual sales convention of that company.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 29, 1937: “Nearly 500 Bendix distributors and representatives, weary after four days of activity at the Bendix Products corporation’s 1937 sales convention, are scattering to various part of the United States today.” — The South Bend Tribune

May 30, 1949: “The Polish hour over WSBT, The South Bend Tribune’s broadcasting station, will be 20 years old on June 7. The program featuring ‘music that’s carefree and gay’ is the oldest show on WSBT and one of the oldest Polish programs in the United States.“ — The South Bend Tribune

May 31, 1956: “A ‘new book’ proposed for South Bend will be presented at a luncheon meeting of the Committee of 100 of South Bend and Mishawaka Friday in the Indiana Club. A complete plan for the redevelopment of the city, including the design of a civic center, will be offered by six architectural students at the University of Notre Dame as the result of exhaustive studies which they undertook in connection with a collaborative thesis.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 1, 1967: “LaSalle High School will graduate its first senior class, 198 members, at commencement exercises at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the school auditorium.” — The South Bend Tribune

