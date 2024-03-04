Headlines in History 1943: Big garden area given to Boy Scout Troop 17

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

March 3, 1902: “Large South Bend manufacturers went to Mishawaka this afternoon upon invitation of the Dodge Manufacturing company, of that city, to witness the casting of one of the largest pieces of work ever made. The Dodge company has turned out some of the greatest castings in the world and in view of the interest usually attached to work of this kind by manufacturers leading South Bend gentlemen were invited to be present.” — The South Bend Tribune

March 4, 1910: “Relics and curiosities of the Northern Indiana Historical society were inspected Thursday afternoon by pupils of the second and third grades of the Lafayette school. Two hours were spent looking at the relics on exhibition there. The pupils were in charge of their teachers, Misses Freda Eggert and Bertha Linden.” — The South Bend Tribune

March 5, 1921: “Experiments with wireless telephoning which are being conducted by employees of the Indiana and Michigan Electric company are meeting with reasonably gratifying success. Recently wires were strung from the flagstaff on top of the new Tribune building to the flagstaff on top of the electric company’s building almost opposite and it is through the medium of these wires that the voice waves are being taken from the air.” — The South Bend Tribune

March 6, 1934: “United States District Attorney James R. Fleming this afternoon in a communication to the department of justice in Washington asked that the federal government’s contract with the jail at Crown Point, Ind., for the detention of prisoners be cancelled immediately. He also asked that department operatives be assigned at once to the search for John Dillinger, who fled the institution Saturday, on the grounds that two federal statutes — those pertaining to kidnaping and interstate transportation of a stolen car — had been violated.” — The South Bend Tribune

March 7, 1943: “An abandoned city playground in St. Casimir’s parish, 40,176 square feet of ground, will be converted into a victory garden soon by Boy Scout troop No. 17, of St. Casimir’s church. The N.P. Bowsher company, owner of the plot of land at the corner of Sample and Webster streets, through its treasurer, B.B. Bowsher, has offered the use of the property for the garden project.” — The South Bend Tribune

March 8, 1955: “Plans for the improvement and expansion of South Bend’s public park system were advanced Monday night when the Board of Park Commissioners gave the go ahead sign to architects designing swimming pools in Bendix and Potawatomi parks, a “pro” shop and shelter in Studebaker Park, and a shelter house in Keller Park, a new center on Riverside Dr.” — The South Bend Tribune

March 9, 1964: “Drill teams from all three ROTC units at the University of Notre Dame will participate Friday and Saturday in the 16th annual intercollegiate drill meet at the University of Illinois, Urbana. The Army team will compete in both the exhibition and individual drill events and the Air Force and Navy team, in the exhibition drill event.” — The South Bend Tribune

