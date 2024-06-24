Headlines in History 1935: Rescues Two As Auto Goes Into River

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

June 23, 1902: “The South Bend Homing club by arrangement with the American Express company, released a basket of pigeons at Mt. Carmell, Ill., yesterday. The distance by air line is 250 miles. The birds were released at 5 o’clock in the morning, at which time the weather was clear and cool, the wind light and from the northwest, making it necessary for the birds to use all their reserve strength.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 24, 1910: “Arrangements were completed to-day whereby the Co-operative Ice & Fuel company will take over the good will of the business and the rolling stock of the Maxinkuckee Lake Ice company. The territory is being rerouted and a formal transfer of the horses, wagons and equipment will be made Monday.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 25, 1922: “Flames caused by the igniting of gasoline which he was draining from the tank of a Dort touring car in the garage located in the rear of 1142 South Main street, this afternoon, were the cause of severe burns on the arms and body of Homer Pope, who resides at that address. The touring car was demolished, and the garage was damaged to the extent of about $50.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 26, 1935: “Three young people had a narrow escape from drowning or serious injury early this afternoon when an automobile driven by Paul Lehman, aged 19, of 726 Cleveland avenue, plunged out of sight into the St. Joseph river just south of the west end of the Angela boulevard bridge. Lehman managed to pull his sister, Frances, and Miss Evelyn Engelmeyer, 1224 Lincoln Way West, who were with him, out of the car and reach shore safely with them.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 27, 1942: “Sixty-five officials of 21 nationally-known chemical corporations, indicted by the federal grand jury here Fridy along with their firms from allegedly impeding the national war effort through price fixing and monopoly, will be arraigned in the northern Indiana United States district court here Oct. 5, it was decided today by Federal Judge Thomas W. Slick.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 28, 1954: “Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties far exceeded the national average of participation in the voluntary polio vaccine tests with Elkhart topping seven Indiana test counties with 85.2 per cent.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 29, 1963: “A carnival ride apparently cost Thomas Bourdon, 25, of 703 Mishawaka Ave., his wallet and $85 about 10 p.m. Thursday, according to South Bend police. Bourdon told police he and his wife had just finished a ride at a carnival in the parking lot of the Shopper’s Fair Discount Center, 1903 Lincoln Way E., when he noticed his wallet was gone from his pocket.” — The South Bend Tribune

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: 1935: Paul Lehman rescues two as auto goes into river