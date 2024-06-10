Headlines in History 1933: Woman flies first time on 98th birthday

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

June 9, 1904: “Edwin L. Clark has forwarded to Congressman Brick an application for a stock of fish to be planted in the St. Joseph river above the Hen island dam. Mr. Brick has agreed to approve the petition and has forwarded the papers to Geo. M. Bowers, head of the United States fisheries at Washington.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 10, 1910: “St. Luke’s studio at St. Mary’s college will be a center of interest for many visitors who will throng the halls and campus of the famous institution during the next few days. The annual exhibit of the work of the students in the department of art opened to-day and the display is even more interesting than that of previous years.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 11, 1927: “The five day working week, with a further reduction in working hours, will be a reality in the not too far distant future, declared William Green, president of the American Federation of Labor, in an address to 2,000 persons in the auditorium of the Elkhart High school last night.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 12, 1933: “Mrs. Barbara Ann Hunt, of Elkhart, Ind., lived 98 years before experiencing what was probably her greatest thrill in life—an airplane ride. The 98-year-old woman celebrated her birthday anniversary Sunday by going aloft with Pilot Homer Stockert at the Municipal airport.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 13, 1940: “Mishawaka post No. 360, Veterans of Foreign Wars, which is sponsoring the Blue Ribbon shows this week at West and 13th street, will be host to children at a special matinee Saturday. All children will be admitted to the show grounds without charge and the price of amusement rides will be reduced to five cents.” — The South Bend Tribune

June. 14, 1953: “South Bend will receive maximum daylight in the period between June 17 and 24, when the sun’s highest inclination in the sky will result in 15 hours and 14 minutes of sunshine each day. Add to this two hours of twilight before sunrise and two hours of twilight after sunset and the maximum light of 19 hours and 14 minutes will be reached in that period.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 15, 1965: “Plans for the 12th annual Theological Institute for Local Supervisors, expected to attract 1,700 nuns to the University of Notre Dame campus Aug. 9-14, were announced today by Rev. Albert L. Schlitzer, C.S.C, head of the theology department and institute chairman.” — The South Bend Tribune

