Headlines in History 1932: Joseph Gordon sent to U.S. Prison at Leavenworth

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

March 17, 1905: “ ‘It is a singular fact,” says A. Roy Knabenshue, ‘that when one is going as much as 15 or 20 miles an hour in an airship one has no sensation of moving whatever. The air beats in your face as you move along, but it only creates the impression that one is standing still in a strong breeze. There are no objects flying past you as when you are traveling on the surface of the earth, and as you must keep your eyes looking ahead of you you observe only distant objects, so distant because of your high point of view that you approach them apparently so slowly youdo not seem to move at all.’ ” — The South Bend Tribune

March 18, 1913: “Artists and designers in South Bend and elsewhere have an opportunity of winning cash and fame in a competition instituted by the National Highways association in its desire to secure a satisfactory design for its membership certificates.” — The South Bend Tribune

March 19, 1927: “Speaking from WSBT, The Tribune’s broadcasting station, Friday evening R. C. Stephenson, president of the St. Joseph Loan & Trust company, told his radio audience of the advantages of South Bend and the great St. Joseph valley for residence and business. He was the ninth speaker in the series of talks on South Bend being broadcast from WSBT at the suggestion of The Tribune for the purpose of advertising South Bend and the St. Joseph valley to the American people.” — The South Bend Tribune

March 20, 1932: “Sentenced by Federal Judge Thomas W. Slick Saturday to serve a year and a day in the federalpenitentiary at Leavenworth, Kan., for violation of the prohibition act, Joseph Gordon, one of the larger wholesalers of alcohol in South Bend, was enroute to prison to-day. He was one of 10 prisoners being taken there under heavy guard by Deputy Marshals William Cordier and Homer Atkins. With Gordon was another prisoner who was sentenced Saturday by Judge Slick. He is James DeGarzio, Melrose Park, Ill., alcohol runner and alleged Capone henchmen. He was given a year and a day for violating the prohibition act.” — The South Bend Tribune

March 21, 1948: “Riley High school is preparing to share its books with a teachers’ seminary at Coburg, Germany. The project, sponsored by the student council, is the result of a pleading letter from a student in the German school. The letter was addressed to “The Headmaster of a high school in South Bend, Ind.,” and found its way to Riley because of its previous projects of sharing with European schools.” — The South Bend Tribune

March 22, 1954: “A demonstration in the use of foam pumped through section hose in extinguishing a fire was given Sunday afternoon on the grounds of Fulmer School by the South Side division of the Penn Township volunteer fire department.” — The South Bend Tribune

March 23, 1969: “Art class isn’t just a way of ‘getting a grade’ at Washington High School. To those students involved it is practically a way of life. Some 30 students devote 10 hours a week to art classes, virtually every minute of which is spent in intense concentration. Discipline is no problem. Teachers know that when they leave the room the same work pace will continue uninterrupted.” — The South Bend Tribune

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: 1932: Year term at Leavenworth given to bootlegger, Joseph Gordon