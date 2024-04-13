Headless body found along the Jamaica Bay shoreline in Queens: sources

QUEENS (PIX11) – A dead body was found floating along the Jamaica Bay shoreline in Queens on Friday evening, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call at 8:48 p.m. at 165th Street and Cross Bay Blvd., near Howard Beach. A body was found floating in the water, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Sources say the body was also found decapitated.

The name of the deceased will be confirmed pending proper identification and family notification. A full investigation is currently being conducted, police said.

More information was not immediately available.

