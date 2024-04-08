Heading westbound on the Washington Bridge in the next few weeks? Here's how to navigate the lane shift.

EAST PROVIDENCE − Tonight, construction workers will shift the crossover point for westbound traffic headed toward the Washington Bridge a half-mile closer to the bridge.

Construction crews will be finished working on the shift by the start of Tuesday's morning commute on Interstate 195, Department of Transportation Spokesman Charles St. Martin wrote in a news release.

The lane shift is being done to give construction crews space to do the work needed to make the freeway three lanes in both directions over the bridge. That six-lane change is expected to be done by April 22. Until April 22, there will continue to be two lanes going over the bridge in either direction.

The only thing drivers need to do is to stay in their lanes through the new crossover to the eastbound side of Interstate 195 and follow the reduced 40 mph speed limit, St. Martin wrote.

