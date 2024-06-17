Heading out of town on Idaho 55? Transportation officials warn of construction delays

Making it through a hot Boise summer often includes a trip up north for locals. But transportation officials warned drivers of extensive construction plans on Idaho 55, a popular highway for Boise residents heading to McCall, that could disrupt travel routes in the coming months.

At least six construction projects are planned for this summer and fall as the Idaho Transportation Department works to replace bridges, strengthen road material and make improvements. The agency said its construction workers have already experienced a number of close calls on vehicle collisions this year and asked drivers to take extra care in work zones.

Jason Brinkman, an ITD engineer, said the upcoming projects are “ intended to improve traffic flow and safety.”

“We look forward to a safer, smoother State Highway 55 after these projects are complete,” Brinkman said in a news release.

Little Goose Creek Bridge

Location: Little Goose Creek Bridge near Last Chance Campground on Last Chance Road in New Meadows

Estimated construction times: June 17 to late 2024

Work: The Transportation Department said drivers should expect delays starting Monday, when a section of Idaho 55 will be reduced to one lane as workers begin to replace Little Goose Creek Bridge. Officials said they also plan to close Last Chance Road from July 8 until late 2024.

The bridge has reached the “end of its design life,” meaning the amount of time it was designed to work safely, according to ITD.

Smiths Ferry to New Meadows

Location: Smiths Ferry to New Meadows

Estimated construction times: July 8 to September; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday

Work: ITD said drivers should also expect delays in this area when workers begin reducing parts of the highway to one lane.

Construction workers will be applying a chip seal to “prevent cracks or potholes from forming and extend the life of the roadway,” the department’s website states. ITD plans to seal five separate areas of this stretch of road in five stages.

Rainbow Bridge

Location: Rainbow Bridge over the North Fork of the Payette River in Valley County

Estimated construction times: weekdays in June

Work: Drivers should expect 15-minute delays as experts gather soil and rock samples around the bridge to design a new bridge.

The historic Rainbow Bridge, which celebrated its 100th birthday last year, is “deteriorating to the point where ITD will no longer be able to maintain it for highway traffic,” ITD said on its website. Officials expect design plans to be complete in 2026.

Banks Lowman Road

Location: Idaho 55 and Banks Lowman Road intersection

Estimated construction times: Sundays in July

Work: ITD said flaggers will direct traffic as the agency prepares to install an interim traffic signal at this intersection later this year.

Fleming Creek Bridge

Location: Fleming Creek Bridge, four miles south of Banks

Estimated construction times: fall 2024 to late 2025

Work: The highway will be reduced to one lane with speed limit reductions within the construction zone as workers replace this bridge.

ITD said it has not decided on construction dates but will post more information in the coming months on its website.

State Street to Horseshoe Bend

Location: Idaho 55 from State Street in Eagle to Horseshoe Bend

Estimated construction times: nights between all 2023 to fall 2024

Work: The department said drivers will be encouraged to slow down in work zones as they continue to improve this section of the highway. Construction is expected to be completed sometime this fall.

The project includes milling and resurfacing to create a smoother drive, adding improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act at three road intersections, replacing guardrails and constructing a bridge under the highway in the Avimor subdivision.