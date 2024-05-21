Heading outside over Memorial Day weekend? Here's your Florida weather forecast

The Memorial Day three-day weekend is coming up fast. If your plans include outdoor activities, expect hot temperatures across the state, with the possibility of thunderstorms in several locations.

The Panhandle can expect dry and warm conditions over the Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service Mobile. Head indices could could hit 100. Rip current risk is low through at least Sunday but begin to increase by the afternoon on Memorial Day.

In North Florida, temperatures could hit the low to mid 90s by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service Jacksonville. There's a slight chance for rain over the Memorial Day weekend, but prepare for some hot temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The heat index could reach 100 to 104 by Memorial Day from the coast to the St. Johns river basin and north central Florida.

In Central Florida, there's a "limited risk for excessive heat" starting late this week and into the holiday weekend. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90s, with heat indices reaching the low to mid 100s, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne. There's a moderate risk for rip currents.

Daily thunderstorms chances continue into next week in South Florida, with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain all possible as temperatures head into the uppers 80s and low 90s. If you're heading to the beach, there's an elevated risk of rip currents along all Atlantic beaches toward the end of the week.

Weather radar for Pensacola, Florida

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Weather radar for Tallahassee, Florida

Saturday : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Weather radar for Jacksonville, Florida

Memorial day weather forecast for Jacksonville, Florida

Saturday : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Weather radar for Daytona Beach, Florida

Memorial Day weather forecast for Daytona Beach, Florida

Saturday : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon

Saturday : A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday : A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Memorial Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Weather radar for Fort Myers, Florida

Memorial Day weather forecast for Fort Myers, Florida

Saturday : A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday : A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Memorial Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 86.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 87.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida weather forecast Memorial Day weekend: What's the heat index?