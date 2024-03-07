'We are heading in the right direction': JPD announces first citywide youth talent show

Jackson Police Department is holding its first-ever citywide youth talent show designed to bring the community and police together, officials announced at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

"The Show" will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 16 at the Jackson Convention Complex in downtown Jackson. The event will be hosted by Chelle B. from 99 Jams WJMI.

First-place, second-place and third-place winners will be chosen to receive cash prizes.

Auditions for various talents, including singing, dancing, rapping or acting, are open for children in kindergarten through 12th grade. Auditions will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, and Friday, March 8.

Capt. Christian Vance said JPD aims for the talent show to build personal connections with the youth who will transfer from the stage back out into the streets.

"(Connection) builds a relationship, and there's a ripple effect. Because not only do they know me and I'm a part of their life, but their families also know me," Vance said. "And I have no doubt that we're heading in the right direction."

Last year, Chief Joseph Wade said he implemented a program called Community Engagement Unit. The program is a four-prong approach to engage the community with officers: community groups and organizations, businesses, faith-based and youth.

Vance said the talent show falls under Wade's vision to bring various organizations together to allow "conducive growth" for the youth of Jackson.

"It takes a village to raise a child and Jackson Police Department is firmly implanting ourselves in the circle of that village," Vance said. "Not just for our own children, but every child in the city of Jackson."

To secure an audition time at the Jackson Police Training Academy, you can call Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1378 or 601-720-1069.

