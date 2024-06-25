Headed to the fair? Test your cows for bird flu first, says Iowa ag secretary

As bird flu outbreaks among Iowa dairy cattle mount, the Iowa Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday it will begin requiring testing of cows for the virus no sooner than a week before they are transported to fairs or shows.

“The Department is issuing a statewide order effective July 1 that will require additional tests for (highly pathogenic avian influenza) prior to dairy cattle participating at our state’s many fairs and exhibitions,” Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said in a news release. “We want to strike a balance between allowing our 4-H, FFA and dairy exhibitors the opportunity to show their animals, while also requiring additional testing to protect our livestock and minimize the potential spread of the virus.”

Other measures being taken against bird flu

In other updates Tuesday, the department said:

Required testing of dairy herds within a 12 1/2-mile (or 20-kilometer) radius of bird flu outbreaks at poultry farms is ramping up, with some farmers outside testing radii submitting tests from their herds. That has led to additional detections, which are expected to continue, the department said.

U.S. Department of Agriculture epidemiological strike teams are in Iowa conducting interviews and looking for links between bird flu cases at poultry and dairy farms "and trying to better understand how the virus may have been introduced into the flocks and herds." The research is expected to lead to biosecurity recommendations for farmers.

USDA Wildlife Services is assisting in the surveying of disease in wildlife around Iowa dairy and poultry facilities "to determine the degree to which the virus is present in wildlife on these farms." That also could lead to new biosecurity measures.

The state agriculture department is coordinating with the USDA and the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine to launch longer-term studies on the impact of bird flu and how to mitigate it.

How many cases of bird flu have been reported in Iowa so far?

Bird flu, also known at H5N1, has been spreading in northwest Iowa since May 28, when the virus was detected in a flock of 4.2 million egg-laying chickens.

Since then, H5N1 has been detected in two commercial turkey flocks and 11 dairy herds. Nine of those herds are located in Sioux County, while the others are in O'Brien and Plymouth counties.

Birds in flocks where infections are detected are destroyed to limit the spread of the virus, which can be deadly to domesticated poultry. Cows generally experience mild symptoms and are not culled.

"Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza isn’t just a poultry issue or a dairy issue, it’s an issue for all of agriculture," Naig said. "Our approach is reflective of our significant livestock industry, and I want to thank our farmers who have stepped up to help contribute to the broader understanding, visibility, and knowledge of this virus."

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

