Head of U.S. Senate intelligence panel says Russia-Trump campaign collusion issue still open

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday there was general consensus in the panel that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but it was still examining evidence to determine if there was collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

"The issue of collusion is still open. ... We continue to investigate both intelligence and witnesses," Republican Senator Richard Burr told reporters.

The committee had "interviewed everybody who had a hand" in an intelligence assessment that concluded Russia meddled in the election, he said. "I think there is general consensus among members and staff we trust the conclusions," Burr said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by David Alexander)