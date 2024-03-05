Head of leading Ukrainian party: Supreme Council sessions cancelled due to meetings with soldiers

Davyd Arakhamiia, the head of the Servant of the People political party, has explained why the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) this week were cancelled, saying that the MPs will work with soldiers but that this should not be publicly announced for security reasons.

Source: Arakhamiia on Telegram

Quote: "Now concerning our plans for the nearest future. We have said many times that the Members of the Parliament will work more with soldiers – in the frontline, in educational centres, in permanent deployment centres – just like they work in different regions in general.

There is an urgent and important task for our MPs right now which has a direct effect of the partners’ aid. When it is completed, they will return to work in the session hall."

Details: Arakhamiia added that this work should not be announced for security reasons. "I see that in order to understand this some of my colleagues should sacrifice their comfort for a bit and go to the places where there can be a strike at any moment," he said.

Arakhamiia criticised the opposition since "some of them go to party congresses in Romania, some go on business trips, the permission for which was requested in the European Parliament, others wanted to suggest amendments excessively, while others film videos and lives on TikTok."

"This is definitely not what our soldiers and partners are expecting. And certainly not what brings the victory closer," Arakhamiia said.

Background: The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine had cancelled parliament sessions this plenary week. According to the information available to Ukrainska Pravda, two plenary sessions were planned for this week. Earlier the session of the conciliation council was held, in which the MPs from the European Solidarity and Voice parties protested not being granted permission to go on business trips abroad. As a result, on 5 March it was decided to cancel sessions this week.

