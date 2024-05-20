Head-on crash in Wisconsin sends two to the hospital, older Cadillac left with ‘extensive’ damage

YORKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are investigating a head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital and left the cars with ‘extensive’ damage.

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department posted on its Facebook page about a recent head-on crash in western Racine County. On May 19 around 6 p.m., crews were sent to the reported crash in the 1990 block of Washington Avenue (Hwy 20).

There were reports of at least two people injured, one of which was reportedly trapped. When authorities got to the scene, they helped remove the person who was trapped.

Both of the two vehicles involved had extensive damage. Authorities say that an older Cadillac sedan and a Ford Explorer were the two vehicles involved.

The driver of the Cadillac was reportedly pinned in the vehicle and needed to be removed. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

The two drivers were sent to a hospital with injuries from the crash.

All personnel did an amazing job and worked together to provide the care needed. People helping people, it’s what we do KFRD Assistant Chief Matthew Callies

No additional information was provided.

