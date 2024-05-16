Head-on crash near Florence leaves one dead, five hospitalized, Oregon State Police say

A fatal head-on crash near Florence left one person dead and five injured on Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a westbound Toyota Rav4 crossed into the eastbound lane on Highway 126 "for unknown reasons" and struck a Chevrolet Equinox coming from the opposite direction, according to a release from the Oregon State Police.

Reania Horath, a 30-year-old Myrtle Creek resident who had been a passenger in the Toyota, was declared deceased at the scene.

The Toyota driver and two passengers, from Myrtle Creek, as well as the Chevrolet driver and passenger, both from Eugene, were transported to a local medical center for injuries, according to the release.

The highway was affected for approximately four hours after the crash. The cause of the crash was under investigation as of late Wednesday.

