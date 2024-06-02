Head-on crash near Don Pedro Reservoir kills man, three women, CHP reports

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday, May 31, near Don Pedro Reservoir in Tuolumne County.

The names of the victims were withheld pending notification of family, but a California Highway Patrol release identified them as a Stockton man, 56; a Modesto woman, 66; a Salida woman, 65; and a La Grange woman, 33.

According to the CHP release, the Stockton man was driving a 2020 Chevrolet 1500 pickup with the Modesto and Salida residents as his passengers.

He was northbound on Bond Flats Road, “unlawfully passing another vehicle over the double yellow center line at approximately 100 mph or faster” while approaching the T-shaped intersection with La Grange Road, the release says.

The La Grange woman was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander south on Bonds Flat Road at about 45 mph.

Due to the Chevy driver’s speed, neither he nor the Toyota driver was able to brake or make an evasive maneuver in time, the release says.

The vehicles crashed head-on in the southbound lane. The force of the impact propelled the Toyota backward about 106 fee, the preliminary investigation determined. The fronts of the vehicles were embedded.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts, and the airbags deployed, but all four died at the scene.

It has not been determined whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. Toxicology results are pending, the CHP release says.