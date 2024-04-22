Head-on crash claims four lives

Apr. 22—Four people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon, including a 14-year-old Odessa boy.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Leo Sandoval, 19, of Clint Texas was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west in the eastbound lane of 42nd Street when he hit a Chevrolet Silverado near FM 1936 that was being driven by Hector Manuel Martinez-Olivas, 46, of Odessa.

Sandoval was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Martinez-Olivas and his passengers, Norma Estela Marquez-Gonzales, 45, and the 14-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 2:45 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Earlier in the day, Carla Mendez, 21, of Odessa was killed in a crash at 42nd Street and Tanglewood.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Mendez was traveling west in the 4100 block of East 42nd shortly before 6 a.m. when for unknown reasons her Honda Civic veered off the roadway and struck a power pole. She was to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The crash is still under investigation.