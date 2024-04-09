Head of ‘Catholic Eton’ Ampleforth can no longer promise fees won’t rise under Labour tax raid

Peter Roberts said it was impossible to provide a definitive answer on school fees at the moment - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

The head of a boarding school known as the “Catholic Eton” has said he can no longer promise to shield parents from Labour’s private school tax raid.

Peter Roberts, headmaster of Ampleforth College in York, became the first school leader in the UK to pledge not to pass on VAT to parents under Labour in an interview with The Telegraph in January 2024.

Labour has said that if it wins the next general election, it will add the 20 per cent levy to independent school fees.

Mr Roberts previously told The Telegraph: “If there is a VAT thing we will not pass it on to the parents. We will just do all we can to make sure we get through, just as we always do.”

However, he has since told parents at the school that he cannot make any guarantees about VAT.

Writing in the Independent Schools Magazine, Mr Roberts said that while the school would “do all” it can to avoid passing on VAT to parents, it couldn’t make any promises.

Budgets are tightly set

He said: “At this stage, without clarity on how any…legislation might work in practice, it is impossible to provide a more definitive answer.”

He added: “At Ampleforth, our priority is to ensure that our students have a first-rate education. We work hard to ensure we provide excellent value for money and are as efficient as possible. Our budgets are tightly set and expenditure is carefully controlled.

“As VAT is a tax on the consumer, we will have no choice but to add it to the bills if imposed.

“However, we are committed to redoubling our efforts to find cost savings to absorb as much of this increase in fees as possible.”

He said the “tragedy” of Labour’s policy is that schools like Ampleforth would have to find part of their cost savings from reducing bursary programmes and partnerships with local state schools.

Labour had used Mr Robert’s earlier comments about not passing on VAT as evidence to suggest that private schools could absorb the cost of the levy.

Ampleforth charges annual fees of up to £46,740. If VAT was passed on in full, parents would face an increase of around £9,300.

On Tuesday, Giggleswick School, a co-educational day and boarding school in Settle, North Yorkshire, said it would instead be the “first school in the north of England” to announce its decision not to pass on the cost of VAT to families.

It also pledged to “only increase fees in line with inflation”. However, it warned it would have to cut bursaries and launch a “restructuring” programme for staff to absorb the costs.

The school’s alumni include English golfer Gary Wolstenholme, 63, and former Countdown presenter Richard Whiteley, who died aged 61 in 2005. It already charges fees of up to £41,910 a year for UK pupils, rising to £45,375 for international students.

Restructuring programmes and staff

Sam Hart, headmaster, said: “Considering the potential changes in the political landscape, we recognise the importance of doing everything within our power to shield our parents and pupils from significant increases in fees.

“By deciding not to pass the VAT cost onto parents, we hope to provide reassurance and support during these uncertain times.”

He added: “As a small rural school with limited resources, we face significant challenges in mitigating the impact of such policies. We are committed to not compromising the quality of our educational offering; however, it will mean restructuring programmes and staff, and unfortunately reducing bursary support to cover the VAT bill.

“Without clarity and policy detail we face a void of uncertainty; planning early and robustly is our only option to ensure the future success of the school.

“We want to make it clear that this isn’t an easy decision, but we have little choice in the matter if we are to protect our parents, pupils and the school.”

If schools pass on the tax to parents, tens of thousands of pupils are expected to be forced to move to the state sector.

A Census-wide survey of 350 private schools for The Telegraph found that 95 per cent expect to increase fees as a result of the policy.

Of these, three quarters said their fees would have to rise by more than 10 per cent.

Labour claims the policy will bring in around £1.6 billion to invest in more teachers and mental health counselling in schools.