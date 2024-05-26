HCSO employee arrested for violating protective order, charged for assaulting son

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - On Friday, Jason Spencer was arrested for violating an emergency protective order by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies.

According to MCSO, Spencer, the Chief of Staff for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 3:54 p.m. to an address in The Woodlands after reports Spencer was at the residence.

The 51-year-old was violating a protection order issued by the 263rd District Court of Harris County by being at the residence.

Jason Spencer (Courtesy of Montgomery County Jail)

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found Spencer seated in his car in front of the home. After detaining him and verifying the protection order, Spencer was arrested for the violation and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Protective orders are essential tools for shielding individuals from harassment, abuse, and threats.