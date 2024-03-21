HCSO asking for the public’s help in locating Lions player wanted for domestic violence

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla., (WFLA) — The search is underway for an NFL football player who law enforcement said is wanted for domestic violence.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Detroit Lions Cornerback, Cameron Sutton.

They have not been able to locate him for the past few weeks and said they have tried multiple ways to find him, including checking his home on Bay Street in Dunedin.

Investigators said the call came in just before 5 a.m. on March 7 for a home in Lutz.

When they arrived, deputies said Cameron Sutton was not there, but they did find a woman who they said had been beaten.

“Cameron and this adult woman got into a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical altercation where she received several injuries to her head, her face, her neck, her shoulders,” said Amanda Granit, with the sheriff’s office.

Since he left, deputies said they have tried calling him, showing up at his homes, and contacting the attorney he uses.

There is an active arrest warrant out for domestic battery by strangulation, and law enforcement is hoping the community can help.

“Someone in the community knows where he is and they reach out and let us know, or two, he sees this and says: I’ve got to do the right thing and turns himself in,” Granit said.

The Spring of Tampa Bay, a domestic violence center, said strangulation is extremely dangerous and unfortunately, something they see a lot of.

“Basically, strangulation is the abusive person telling their victim that I have power over your last breath, over your life and your death,” said Mindy Murphy, with the center.

Professor of Criminology at the University of Miami, Alex Piquero, has studied crime patterns in the NFL. He said through the studies he has participated in, players have committed less crime than the general population of men studied in the age bracket.

But they have been seeing fewer instances since the NFL changed the way they handle domestic violence.

“We saw that crime went down and reports of domestic violence went down, doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen, but they seem to be at a much less frequent occurrence than they were I’d say probably between 2010-2015,” Piquero said.

He said there are examples where they do get lenient treatment, but he thinks the NFL has realized that they need to be tough on their players, who are role models for a lot of people.

“We cannot have a system of players who think that they can offend, not just domestic violence, but just in general with impunity and there are consequences,” he said.

The Detroit Lions sent out a statement on Wednesday, saying:

“We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time.”

If you are in a domestic violence situation, call (813)247-SAFE for a 24/7 hotline that can give you help and resources.

The sheriff’s office said Sutton may be driving a black Jeep Wagoneer. If you see him, you are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

