HCS Superintendent unveils finalized 10-year capital plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Since announcing its proposed 10-year Capital Plan, Huntsville City Schools (HCS) has received a considerable amount of feedback. The district has taken that feedback and applied it in its final plan.

Superintendent Dr. Clarence Sutton presented the finalized plan at Tuesday’s HCS Board of Education work session. He made recommendations about what would be done in each school feeder pattern and when that work would begin.

Alabama health and agriculture officials to ensure farm worker access to PPE to reduce avian flu risk

There were some slight adjustments made in the Huntsville Feeder Pattern.

“We understand the need and capacity issues and challenges that we have at the existing facilities (Hampton Cove Elementary/Middle School and Goldsmith-Schiffman),” Huntsville City Schools District 4 Board Member Ryan Renaud stated. “We’re actively working with the city to identify potential parcels for new developments for a third development over the mountain.”

In the Grissom Feeder Plan, Renaud tells News 19 that time has been carved out to work with the community on what the potential Mountain Gap site will be.

“We’re committed to a timeline to engage in a public-facing, community forum to get their inputs on what that looks like,” Renaud said. “We’ve had discussions about potential covenants on the land to ensure it doesn’t become anything other than some sort of public facility or school building. So, we’ve got our legal team looking into what ramifications could come of that…if that’s a legally, feasable option.”

The board will have two weeks to review the final plan before they take a vote on Tuesday, May 21.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.