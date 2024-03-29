HCPS school nutrition department offering free meals to summer programs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Henry County Public Schools announced the district’s school nutrition department will be sponsoring the USDA Summer Food Service Program during 2024 summer activities.

As a part of this sponsorship, organizations or groups that are hosting students or children during the summer activities such as camps, Vacation Bible Schools, or tutoring can receive free meals or snacks to give to the children who are participating in these programs.

Also, the program will be distributing seven-day meals to families once per week during the summer.

New locations who would like to enroll with HCPS to receive meals or snacks can email lmlexa@henry.k12.va.us. In the email, provide a contact number for the district to call for more information on the site. Interested sites must email or call before April 15.

For more information on the summer meals partnership, visit the Henry County Public Schools website.

