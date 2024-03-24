HCPS defends against treasurer's 'insinuations of impropriety' in handling finances

HOPEWELL – The ongoing saga between Hopewell’s treasurer and the city over controversial comments made about their relationship amid Hopewell’s financial crisis now has a new player weighing in: Hopewell City Public Schools.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the school system denied Foskey’s claim that it was acting “independently” of her office by sending out checks without her knowledge and electronically signing her name to them. It also said the system meets regularly with Foskey and the city to discuss fiscal matters in the name of “transparency, integrity and accountability.”

“HCPS stands firmly behind the integrity of our financial practices and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of accountability and transparency,” the statement read. “We refute any insinuations of impropriety and reaffirm our dedication to serving the best interests of our students, staff, and community.”

Foskey is at odds with city administration and the Robert Bobb Group – an advisory firm hired to help Hopewell reboot its flawed money-management system – over what the treasurer claims are their efforts to freeze her out of any discussions about her role in the recovery. A recent report by RBG said that Foskey’s office was reticent to sign a Memorandum of Agreement that would have temporarily transferred accounting duties to the city finance department until the city could hire its own accountant.

The firm also recommended that Hopewell seek a charter change from next year’s Virginia General Assembly that would make the accounting transfer from the treasurer to the city permanent. Foskey – who said she reluctantly signed the MOA – accused RBG of violating the state constitution that specifically gives the accounting duties to the independently elected treasurer.

The heat turned up higher Friday when RBG stated that Foskey’s improper upkeep of Hopewell’s bank accounts led to several city-drawn checks being returned for insufficient funds. HCPS joined the fray after Foskey said the school system was among several city agencies that had taken financial practices into their own hands instead of running them through the treasurer’s office. She cited an instance where the school system electronically signed checks to Chesterfield County with the signature of Foskey’s predecessor.

In its statement, HCPS acknowledged that error, saying it “could have been more proactive in reaching out to the treasurer to get her signature” and is working to rectify that. However, the system also said that Chesterfield could still deposit the checks despite the wrong signature.

HCPS said it was “standard practice” that the treasurer provide the system with an electronic signature to process the checks. They are also electronically signed by the school superintendent and the system’s finance director.

“We want to make clear that HCPS does not send out any checks without the treasurer's knowledge,” HCPS said. “We inform the treasurer of all checks via email prior to their distribution, and each transaction is conducted in accordance with established protocols and procedures.”

The system also said it meets regularly with Hopewell’s finance director and Foskey “to ensure transparency, integrity, and accountability in all financial matters.

"We are committed to continuing this relationship to best serve the city of Hopewell and we also will continue to enhance our processes and procedures based on recommendations by experts in the field," the statement read.

