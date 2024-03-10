Hazmat called after Yukon truck rollover

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Hazmat had to be called to Yukon after a truck rolled over Sunday afternoon, according to the fire officials.

They said that they were called to a rollover with a possible entrapment near 1600 South Cemetery Road around 4 p.m.

Only one vehicle was involved. The hazmat crew was seen 30 minutes after to clean up.

It was eventually found that the person trapped had minor injuries and nothing serious.

The road was still blocked around 5 p.m. when KFOR got to the scene.

