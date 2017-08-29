Hazlewood ruled out of 2nd and final test against Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Sakib Al Hasan, left, and Tamim Iqbal, center, run between the wickets as Australia's Josh Hazlewood watches during the first day of their first test cricket match in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/ A.M. Ahad)

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the second and final test against Bangladesh and the limited-overs tour of India.

Hazlewood left the field on the third day of the first test against Bangladesh with soreness in his left side after delivering the first ball of his second over of the day - and his fifth of the innings. He was seen consulting with captain Steven Smith before walking off the field for assessment. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar completed the over.

Hazlewood will bat, however, if needed.

Australia is comfortably placed at 109-2, needing 156 runs to win the test.

"He's going to be really hard to replace," Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins said. "He's played all but one of the last 30 tests. He said it is going to be pretty hard sitting at home watching, he hasn't done that for three or four years. So he's a big member around the group."

Jackson Bird is the only other frontline seamer in the squad. Seam-bowling allrounder Hilton Cartwright, who came on as Australia's substitute fielder, is also in the squad.