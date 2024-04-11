Hazardous weather possible Thursday in east central Ohio, National Weather Service warns

The National Weather Service has issued an alert warning that hazardous weather is possible across much of east central Ohio today.

“Numerous severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening,” according to a National Weather Service statement issued early Thursday. “The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Isolated instances of large hail and heavy downpours that lead to localized flooding are also possible.”

There's a risk of severe thunderstorms and even a tornado on Thursday with heavy rain expected.

A flood watch also is in effect for the region.

Many communities in the region are still dealing with high water after a series of storms last week.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," according to the weather service. "Low-water crossings may be flooded."

The weather service notices include Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum and Tuscarawas counties, among others.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Weather service: Hazardous weather possible in east central Ohio