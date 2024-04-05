Hazardous weather continues across the region

Apr. 5—HICO — Preliminary findings from a National Weather Service team's survey show that southern West Virginia had a tornado touch down earlier this week, the service announced Thursday while power company crews were workin to restore service to thousands of customers.

Meteorologist John Peck with the National Weather Service in Charleston said while no official statement had been released yet, a team surveying damage confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down Tuesday in the Hico area of Fayette County.

Preliminary evidence indicted the tornado was an EF2 category event with winds up to 130 mph.

Today's forecast for the Mercer County area includes rain and snow showers before noon followed by rain with a high of 43 degrees. Less than a half-inch of snow is possible. Wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour are possible today and tonight.

Fayette County was in a State of Emergency Declaration earlier this week along with the counties of Kanawha, Lincoln and Nicholas due to thunderstorms that brought downed trees along with power outages. Parts of Route 19 in Fayette County were closed for a time after high winds knocked down trees and power lines.

Work on restoring power continued Thursday in Fayette County and across much of West Virginia. Representatives of Appalachian Power reported "significant progress" Thursday on getting electricity back to customers.

Over 3,800 of Appalachian Power's storm response workers were focused on getting the power back on after an additional 100 workers arrived Thurday from Ohio to join the effort. Outages peaked at 125,000 Tuesday afternoon after winds as strong as 90-plus miles per hour in West Virginia were reported.

Most of the damage was tree-related, Appalachian Power officials said. Storm response teams were working 16 hour shifts to get the power back on. Crews restored service Wednesday night to 21,000 customers.

Power had been restored Thursday to 64 percent of the affected customers. Currently about 45,000 customers remained without power as of Thursday afternoon.

Damage assessment was around 70 percent complete. As of Thursday afternoon, workers had foundd 1,100 spans of wire down, over 250 broken poles, 135 broken and/or damaged crossarms and 50-plus transformers down, company officials said. Repairing circuit breakers is a critical piece in being able to restore service. After the storm passed, crews discovered 56 circuit breakers were out. All but five of these circuit breakers had been repaired Thursday.

Appalachian Power estimated the 90 percent of the customers without power in Raleigh County would see their service restored by noon.

About 90 percent of the customers without power in Fayette and Greenbrier Counties were expected to have their service restored by 11 p.m. Thursday.

A view of current outages is available anytime by visiting Appalachian Power's Outage Map on the internet.

Wind storms can cause damage that downs power lines, Appalachian Power officials said. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

