Hazardous materials incident impacts traffic on Mass. Pike in Charlton

CHARLTON - A hazardous materials incident has snarled traffic heading eastbound on the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday afternoon.

"This will be a prolonged incident," the Charlton Fire Department said on social media.

Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Hazmat team also responded to the incident.

Update from @CFD24 @MassDOT and @MassStatePolice are standing by for @MassDFS Haz-Mat responders to get on scene. Traffic is slow in both directions. #avoidthearea #masspike Posted by Charlton Fire Department - MA on Monday, May 20, 2024

