It’s a hazard’: Lake County residents outraged by delays in road construction

Neighbors in Clermont are facing an impasse – they don’t know who is responsible for building a road extension near the line between Orange and Lake counties.

The stretch of road – just about 50 feet long – connects Sawgrass Bay Road in Lake County, to Flemings Road in Orange County.

Neighbors said drivers discovered that connection and are cutting through the area that is still unpaved.

“I work in Windermere. So, it takes me about 45 minutes to an hour drive. If this road was open, it would cut it in almost half,” said Cameron Lee, Lake County resident.

Neighbors said the other alternative adds up to 35 minutes, which could be dangerous especially during emergencies. “It’s a hazard because from the front of the neighborhood to this neighborhood is about an 8-to-10-minute drive,” said Kylie Mejia, Lake County resident. “If there was an emergency here, a fire, or anything like that, that’s very dangerous.”

Lake County has put up signs, warning about trespassing, but that hasn’t prevented the crossing.

Back in 2021, Orange County conducted public hearings to discuss the future of this road.

But so far, residents have yet to see any real progress. “I guess we are now just waiting on Orange County to do their thing,” said Allison Nicholson, Lake County resident.

According to Lake County, the county’s work is done, and now it’s up to Orange County to lead the construction.

Orange County said it is moving forward with a public private partnership and said the road will be done no later than January 2026.

