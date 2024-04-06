Haywood teacher named top Teacher of the Year for N.C.

Apr. 5—A Haywood County teacher has been tapped for the N.C. Teacher of the Year honor — the second time a Haywood educator has gone the distance in the 54-year-history of the award.

On Friday, Waynesville Middle School math teacher Heather Smith was selected from among nine regional finalists to serve as an ambassador of education across North Carolina for the coming year.

The announcement means that she and past Tuscola teacher Merv Sessoms, who received the honor in 1988, share a common link in Haywood County history.

During her remarks in a crowded banquet hall where the top voices in education had gathered for the event, Smith said she was deeply humbled and profoundly grateful.

"This moment is not something I could have possibly imagined or accomplished on my own," she said, giving thanks to God, her husband, family and others in Haywood County who she has worked with in her education journey. "My faith has sustained me, and I'm thankful for the spiritual gift of teaching."

She noted her selection marked the first time in more than 30 years that a teacher from the western part of the state had been selected as the N.C. Teacher of the Year.

"I'm so thankful that now people will know North Carolina does not end after you reach Asheville," she said, raising chuckles from the crowd.

Smith gave a shout-out to her colleague, Abigail Bentley, who was selected as the 2024 Beginning Teacher of the Year and who was also at the luncheon.

She then spoke to each of the eight finalists she will be regularly working with as they form a team to raise the profile of education across the state.

"When I look at our cohort, we are a living example of what we want students to learn from us," she said, referring to the broad background and skills of each. "We show students multiple avenues to reach opportunities they never knew they had. This journey is not mine; it is ours. Look out. I know this 2024 team will make a difference in the lives of teachers and students across the state."

New responsibilities

As North Carolina Teacher of the Year, Smith will have a powerful voice in education policy as she participates in state board meetings, works closely with the state superintendent of public instruction, is a liaison with teachers across the state and serves as a voice for education at large.

The stated mission of the North Carolina Teacher of the Year Program is "to promote the profession through advocacy and support while recognizing outstanding teaching professionals who are implementing best practices in classrooms across North Carolina."

Haywood County Schools Superintendent Trevor Putnam and Associate Superintendent Graham Haynes were in Raleigh when Smith's selection was announced.

"We are extremely proud of Mrs. Smith for being recognized as North Carolina's Teacher of the Year," Putnam said. "There could be no better ambassador for the hardworking, dedicated teachers of Waynesville Middle, Haywood County and the state of North Carolina."

On the road

In her new role, Smith will be traveling extensively across the state as well as to national and international conferences involving education. The expansive duties are something Putnam said Smith knew of in advance and was prepared to tackle.

"Heather can handle anything," Putnam said. She is so well rounded, energetic, charismatic, she is well up to it."

In her new role, Smith will not only be able to share some of the successful Haywood County school system policies that have helped rank it seventh in the entire state but will be able to learn about state innovations as they are being developed. And she may have a role in the process of developing those positive changes.

"We will have a conduit that others will not have," Putnam said of Smith's achievement.

Waynesville Middle School Principal Maggie King said she knew all along Smith would be named as the state's top teacher.

"We are so glad everyone gets to know you and what you stand for," King said. "I am thrilled that the entire state of North Carolina is about to benefit from the amazing talents and gifts of Mrs. Heather Smith."

Putnam said there will be plenty of opportunities for Smith's honors to be celebrated over the coming months, first at Waynesville Middle School and then at a community reception.

The journey

The process to be selected as state teacher of the year is a long one, filled with interviews and applications. First, Smith was nominated as Haywood County teacher of the year, and upon receiving that title, advanced to the regional teacher of the year competition.

The state is divided into eight geographical regions, and N.C. Charter Schools are clustered together to form the ninth region of the state.

The state teacher of the year is chosen from the nine school district finalists who are screened and chosen by a committee consisting of professional educators as well as business and community leaders. The state selection committee members are chosen based on their dynamic public record in support of education.

In the state's words

A N.C. Department of Public Instruction news release had this to say about Smith:

When eighth-grade math teacher Smith heard from parents who didn't understand 'new math,' she turned her students, their children, into teachers. At a 'Pancakes with Parents' event, students worked in groups to demonstrate math concepts to their family members.

That's just one example of how Smith, who has been teaching for seven years, puts relationships — with students, their families and her colleagues — at the forefront of her work.

"Our experience during COVID showed us that no program, no technology or no system can replace the quality of having a teacher in person, face-to-face, forming relationships, encouraging those around us and sharing the importance of education in the lives of those we are teaching," she said. "We are all in this together, and it takes everyone involved in public education to continue the cycle of touching lives forever."

Outside the classroom, Smith is the faculty sponsor for her school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and has organized fundraisers, tailgates and spirit clubs to strengthen her school community.

Haywood's 2nd high honor

Smith's award has given Haywood its second high-level honor in the field of education this year.

Abigail Bentley, a Pisgah High School science teacher, was chosen in February from among 115 nominees statewide and from 27 finalists for the honor.

The Beginning Teacher of the Year Award was introduced five years ago in acknowledgement of the challenges faced by first-year teachers. More than a third of teachers quit within their first five years of teaching.

At the time, Bentley said Haywood County Schools in general, and Pisgah specifically, has fostered a climate that allowed her to flourish during her first year as a teacher last year.

Haywood's first recipient

In 1988, Merv Sessoms, an English, journalism and creative writing instructor at Tuscola High School, was tapped for the honor.

Back then, the state teacher of the year did not have classroom teaching responsibilities during his or her term, but instead traveled across the state and beyond as an education advocate.

At the time he received the honor, Sessoms was a 20-year teaching veteran, with 12 of those years spent at Tuscola.

According to accounts in The Mountaineer, Sessoms did not learn of the news at a Raleigh luncheon, but after waiting on pins and needles, being told to expect a phone call from Raleigh.

At the time he was quoted as saying he was "mildly stunned" with the news, but that he didn't fully believe he'd won until after he read it in the newspaper."

Numerous news accounts chronicled Sessoms' activities both before and after he was named the state's teacher of the year.

In addition to teaching, Sessoms contributed newspaper articles, wrote a WNC restaurant guide and was in the midst of writing a novel. He was also active in the arts, serving in a leading role in the play Deathtrap at the Strand Theater.