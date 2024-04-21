Hayward pedestrian suffers fatal injuries after vehicle collision

(BCN) — A 56-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Hayward on Friday night, police said.

Hayward police officers were called to the collision at the intersection of Tennyson Road and Lustig Court at 10:23 p.m.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police said. She was uninjured and intoxication was not believed to be a factor.

OPD ‘rookie of the year’ dies of injuries from on-duty car crash

Emergency medical responders provided aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

It is Hayward’s fourth fatal traffic collision of 2024, according to police.

Hayward police asked anyone with information about the collision to contact the department’s traffic bureau at 510-293-7066. Reference case number 2024-0021456.

