Haysville residents on the fence on 1% sales tax vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Haysville city leaders are making a final push to renew a 1% sales tax. The tax has been in place since 2014 and is set to expire in June. City leaders stressed that this is not a new tax, just the continuation of one already in place.

Back in November, the renewal of the tax failed by just a single vote. Haysville’s mayor says that this tax provides many benefits for residents.

According to Haysville Mayor Russ Kessler, the current 1% sales tax generates roughly $1.3 million in revenue. It is evenly split between roads as well as parks and recreation. The new version would create an incentive for homeowners.

“Ten percent of the sales tax will go towards property tax reduction, which will help every property owner,” said Mayor Kessler.

Two Haysville residents who voted “no” last November are not sold on the property tax incentive.

“I do believe people are going to turn it down again,” said Haysville resident Tony Wood.

Wichita breaks ground on new wastewater facility

“We voted it down last November to try to enable it. This time permanently instead of just 10 years, so I’m opposed to it,” said Haysville resident Mitchell Clothier.

Long-time residents Dawn and George Matthews take their grandchildren to the new parks every week. They say they will vote “yes” because if it fails, the financial burden of maintenance will fall on homeowners.

“If it remains a sales tax, everybody gets to participate in paying it. If not, we still have to get the money from somewhere, which means property taxes go up, and then only the property owners are participating in the cost,” said Dawn.

Haysville City Councilmember Steve Crum says he thinks this year’s vote will have a different outcome.

“I think if people really knew what it’s done and how it’s continued to keep the city nice and moving forward. I think it will pass – it should be able to pass easy if people understand that,” said Crum.

City leaders are holding two informational sessions on April 7 and April 22 for residents to learn more about the new version of the one percent sales tax. The vote is on May 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.