Hays school district campus involved in bus crash cancels Monday classes

The Hays school district announced classes at Tom Green Elementary School will be canceled on Monday to allow students and staff to grieve after two people, including a child, died Friday in a school bus rollover crash in western Bastrop County.

Principal Jennifer Hanna said the campus will remain open for those who are seeking counseling services. Crisis and trauma counselors will be available to help between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Students who need transportation to the campus can call the school to coordinate ride services.

The school board meeting scheduled for Monday is also canceled. Classes will resume on Tuesday.

On Friday afternoon, Tom Green Elementary School students were returning from a field trip to a Bastrop County zoo when a concrete truck that was headed in the opposite direction veered into the lane and struck the bus.

The bus had no seatbelts because it was a 2011 model, Tim Savoy, a Hays school district spokesman, told the American-Statesman on Friday. School buses made since 2017 do have seatbelts, he said.

A statement from the Hays district on Saturday addressed the lack of seatbelts, saying the district began buying buses with seatbelts in 2017, when the state law changed for buses purchased in that year and later.

“The district hopes that the (Texas Department of Public Safety) accident reconstruction investigation will be able to provide more information about whether a seatbelt may have made a difference for the student who died in the accident, but at this time we just don’t know that answer,” the statement said.

“About 40 of Hays CISD’s 200 buses are older than 2017, meaning they too do not have seatbelts.”

The topic of buses with seatbelts will be discussed with the district’s Facilities and Bond Oversight Committee in consideration of potentially accelerating the normal Hays school district bus replacement cycle “so that all buses have seatbelts as soon as possible,” the statement said.

In an email sent to parents Saturday afternoon, Hanna said three staff members and two students were still hospitalized. One of the staff members is expected to be released soon while the other two will have an extensive recovery ahead.

Hanna said the two students appear to be doing well. The district is still trying to reach nine families for an update, she said.

On Friday, EMS evaluated 53 people for injuries. Four people were taken to the hospital via helicopter with critical injuries, and another six people were taken to the hospital by ambulance with potentially serious injuries.

District officials said personal belongings left on the bus or crash site will be returned as soon as possible.

Officials said the district's response to the accident is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as available.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help affected families with medical, healing and funeral expenses.

"In the days and weeks ahead, we will face a long road of healing and recovery," Hanna said in a statement sent to parents. “During this time, I encourage each and every one of you to prioritize self-care and seek support if needed. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you need assistance or support in any way."

