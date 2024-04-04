Hays County grand jury declines to indict sheriff's deputies in Kenny Estrada's death

A Hays County grand jury declined to indict three sheriff's deputies for the fatal shooting of Kenny Lee Estrada, 35, outside of a Buda residence in January.

Hays County sheriff's deputies responded to the 100 block of Hunter Creek Cove on the morning of Jan. 5, after a 911 caller reported that a man with two knives was attempting to kick down their front door. The caller said that the man, whom authorities later identified as Estrada, was their daughter's ex-boyfriend and had sent her threatening text messages.

When officers arrived, Estrada "rapidly" approached them with a knife in each hand and "ignored all commands" to stop, according to a statement from the Hays County district attorney's office. Two deputies fired at Estrada, who died at the scene.

Gregg Cox, a top deputy in the district attorney's office, identified the deputies who fired as Cameron Mitchell and Keith Kopec. Mitchell has 15 years of law enforcement experience and Kopec has five, according to Cox.

The Texas Rangers conducted the investigation into Estrada's death, with assistance from the Hays County sheriff's office.

“The Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office presented the results of the investigation to the Grand Jury. After hearing the evidence, the Grand Jury determined that the conduct of the officers was justified under the law and voted not to indict,” Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the Texas Rangers and the Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and thorough investigation,” Higgins said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Hays County grand jury clears sheriff's deputies in deadly shooting