“Hay-o” OHP Trooper gets own equipment to help support wildfire victims

SKIATOOK, Okla. (KFOR) – A young man trying to deliver hay to wildfire victims in Texas received a bunch of support from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper last week.

OHP posted on their Facebook page that the man who had been carrying bales of hay lost one of his bales of hay from his trailer and was stuck on the side of the road near Skiatook on March 13th.

The hay he was carrying was headed out west to Texas to support wildfire victims/ranchers who had lost everything the last couple of weeks.

OHP Trooper Justin Garrison was said to have stopped and helped out by going above and beyond.

The incident took over an hour to put back together. {OHP}

They reported that Garrison went home to change his clothes, got his truck, trailer, and tractor, and came back. When he did, for the next hour he used his equipment to help the young man restack and restrap the whole trailer.

The Skiatook Police Department posted a message thanking Trooper Garrison for his help.

