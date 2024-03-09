Hawthorne man had hundreds of child porn videos at home, U.S. attorney says

HAWTHORNE — A local man admitted in federal court this week to sending photos and videos of child sex abuse from his cellphone and personal computer, authorities said.

Edward O’Hagan, 50, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court of New Jersey, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

A human trafficking task force led by an FBI special agent recovered hundreds of photos and videos depicting the abuse from O’Hagan’s electronic devices after searching his home in May, the district attorney said in a statement.

Law enforcement learned about O’Hagan’s illicit activity five months earlier.

O’Hagan will be sentenced in July. He faces up to 20 years in prison for transmitting the pornographic material, and another 10 years for having it.

