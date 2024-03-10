Hawley stands with striking teamsters at Graybar Electric amid contract dispute

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley paid a visit to striking teamsters Saturday morning at Graybar Electric.

Workers on strike at the distribution company gathered in front of company facilities and picketed for several hours on Saturday. Workers have been on strike for nearly two weeks over wages and benefits.

“42 warehouse workers and drivers were forced to strike on Feb. 26 after an insulting contract offer by the company. Just hours later, the electrical and industrial communications distributor locked them out and stripped them of their health care,” said the Teamsters union.

Hawley said it was a privilege to join workers Saturday on the picket line. “All they want is a fair wage and equal treatment. They deserve it,” said Hawley.

Union leaders and business owners are meeting with a federal mediator on Monday.

FOX 2 was unable to reach a Graybar spokesperson for comment.

