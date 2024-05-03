Hawley ISD declares a flex day after tornado

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Following the tornado that hit the Hawley area Thursday, schools will be open on Friday for a flex day.

According to the Hawley Independent School District, several families in the region have lost their homes. The school grounds have also been affected by flooding. As a result, the district has decided to declare a flex day, which means that the school will be open on its regular schedule for students. However, attendance will not be taken and it will not be mandatory for those who need to attend to family situations.

Additionally, no grades will be taken on Friday, and no assignments will be due. You can submit them on Monday without any penalty. Moreover, no buses will operate on Friday. If your family has been affected, please inform your campus, as the district may be able to offer assistance.

