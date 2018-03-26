A hawkish new White House tilt, but some also see a glimmer of realism

When John Bolton was asked in a 2016 interview in the highbrow Octavian Report what he considered “the top threat to global order,” the uber-hawk did not quickly respond that it was Iran.

Nor did he finger North Korea.

Instead, the foreign-policy iconoclast that many would place to the right of a Dick Cheney or a Donald Rumsfeld said that for him the main threat was the withdrawal of the United States from its position of leadership and from “vigorously asserting its interests” around the world.

Under President Barack Obama the US had accelerated this retreat based on “the mistaken impression … that if the US is less assertive, less visible, less present in the world that there will be enhanced international peace and security,” Mr. Bolton opined. “I think exactly the opposite is true.”

The condemnation of a weakened America with its implied argument for an aggressively nationalist foreign policy was to some extent the intellectual’s version of “America First” – the worldview that would help carry Donald Trump to the White House and form the basis of President Trump’s first year of foreign policy decisions.

Now as the piercingly intelligent and fiercely uncompromising Bolton prepares to take the helm of the White House national security apparatus as the president’s third national security adviser, Washington is in an uproar.

The majority thinking among Democrats and many Republicans alike is that Bolton’s replacement of H. R. McMaster, who frequently clashed with the president, coupled with the nomination of the hawkish Mike Pompeo to follow Rex Tillerson as secretary of State, portends the most single-mindedly aggressive and nationalist national security team since at least President George W. Bush’s first term.

Most foreign policy experts consider Bolton – whose go-to solution to national security challenges tends to be the military – the exact wrong choice to guide an impulsive and brash but untested president at a particularly dangerous moment in world affairs.

But others, even if not happy with the choice, see reason to hope that the glimmers of foreign-policy realism Bolton has exhibited – plus the moderating influence of less-extreme voices around the president – will prevail.

IRAN, NORTH KOREA, RUSSIA

For those who are cringing at Bolton’s rise, it’s above all the international context that makes Trump’s hawkish shift of his national security team so frightening. In the coming weeks the president will determine the fate of the Iran nuclear deal, is planning to sit down to talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and must decide whether or not to renew arms control negotiations with Russia.

“The president has three humongously important decisions coming up in a very short span of time, and John Bolton has a very stark and aggressive prescription for each of them – and none of which involves much if any diplomacy,” says Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Washington-based Arms Control Association.

Like Trump, Bolton believes fervently that the Iran nuclear deal, Obama’s signature foreign-policy achievement, should be scuttled. Going farther, he has said US policy on Iran should be regime change. That view harks back to Mr. Bush’s Iraq war – for which Bolton, at the time in charge of the State Department’s weapons of mass destruction nonproliferation efforts, was perhaps the administration’s loudest cheerleader.

On North Korea, Bolton has publicly stated his support for Trump’s decision to sit down with Mr. Kim – but only because what he predicts will be fruitless talks can make way quickly for the preemptive military strikes on the North’s nuclear installations (and, yes, even regime change) he says are the only solution.

As for arms reduction talks with Russia, Bolton is a strident critic of Obama’s New START accords and has said that rather than limiting its own arsenal, the US should just allow the aging arsenal of an economically weakened Russia to deteriorate.

“In each of these cases,” argues Mr. Kimball, “if the president followed Bolton’s prescription it would lead to war and to foreign-policy disaster for the United States.”

BENEFIT OF STRATEGIC VISION

Yet even if no one seems to doubt that the hawks have landed, there are nevertheless some voices suggesting that there could be distinct benefits to Trump’s overhaul of his national security team.