Hawkins residents raise concerns for city’s new police department

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Some residents in the City of Hawkins said they’ve grown frustrated with their local police department after an officer shot and killed a neighborhood dog in early May.

Illinois man arrested for theft of more than $30,000 in Longview

“It’s either fix [the police department] or get rid of it because our community deserves better,” a concerned Hawkins resident said.

Their anger and concerns have only grown, because the officer hasn’t been disciplined.

A packed city council meeting on Monday night had people lined up to ask, what happens next?

“I shot two of them stray dogs that were going to kill me and my dogs, so I just want to speak up for the people here to let you know, me and my family and us we all need the police department here,” Robert Burke, a Hawkins resident, said.

This comes on the heels of the city parting ways with two police chiefs in just two years, causing some people including their own mayor to lose faith in the department.

“I considered abolishing and deactivating our police department and having Wood County step in until we found another chief, but I have resumes on my desk right now from strong people that could be great chiefs,” Hawkins Mayor Debbie Rushing said.

Councilmembers voted 4-1 to start the process to start looking for a permanent police chief.

“It’s amazing to me that there are still good cops that want to work in small towns and make it a better place and we really just need it to go back to the way it was,” Rushing said.

Kilgore College responds to criticism after photos of discarded music in dumpster shared online

Eric Tuma will serve as interim police chief until a new chief is appointed, a decision that has left some residents hopeful.

“The city wont operate well without one so we sure as heck need one,” Burke said.

On the agenda was to vote in three other patrol officers.

Rushing said she doesn’t think its fair to hire another chief’s team if interim Tuma was not the next chief but other councilmembers feel they need more officers on the street protecting their city now.

The agenda was voted down 4-1.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.