Hawaiian visitor hits $1.5M jackpot at Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One Hawaiian visitor to Las Vegas collected a life-changing prize at a southern Nevada resort Wednesday.

An anonymous guest from Hawaii is going home $1.5 million richer after hitting a jackpot at the California Hotel & Casino. The big win occurred on June 12 at a Wheel of Fortune slot machine when a $5 wager turned into $1,569,632.91.

“The winner attributed his tremendous luck to a red envelope he carried in his pocket during his visit, symbolizing good luck, prosperity and happiness,” said the news release from California Hotel & Casino.

The Wheel of Fortune slot machine has proven popular, with many jackpot announcements having been attributed to that particular brand, including a $643k win, a $1.3 million jackpot, and a $1.2 million win, all at Harry Reid International Airport.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.