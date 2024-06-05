Hawaii launches wildfire, drought alert campaign

The summer months ahead are shaping up to be hot and dry, with the same level of wildfire risks as 2023, according to experts Tuesday at the launch of the Wildfire and Drought Lookout campaign.

While the “Kona low” in May may have brought an unexpected onslaught of heavy rain after an , officials expect severe to extreme drought to set in across all the Hawaiian Islands.

“Those hot summer months are coming pretty fast, and with it an increased threat of wildfires,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Wroe. “Much of the state received above- normal rainfall in parts of April and May, but that didn’t happen across the entire island chain.”

The shows South Maui and the interior of Hawaii island are already in severe drought, with adjacent areas in moderate drought.

The drought will likely worsen for these parts of Maui and Hawaii island, said Wroe, plus expand across the state. The leeward sides of the isles will likely be most affected.

“Once we get into the summertime, it’s usually a very hot, dry and windy time of year, and there is a fire danger there,” he said.

The NWS urges everybody to be aware of forecasts and watch out for windy and dry conditions that elevate fire danger.

Mike Walker, state protection forester, said there has been a “green-up” of vege­tation on Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai. The “green-up” might delay the beginning of the dry season but adds more fuel to the landscape once it dries out, he warned, leading to potentially higher fire danger later in the summer.

“I always like to say wildfire in Hawaii is a kakou (‘we’) thing,” said Walker, who is with the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife. “Everyone from homeowners to community members, all the way up to members of the fire service, have a role to play in preventing and reducing risk of fires to our communities and our forests and watersheds.”

The majority of wildfires, according to Elizabeth Pickett, co-executive director of Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, are caused by human activities.

Fire preparedness begins at home and creating a defensible space around it by keeping grass short, trees trimmed and roof gutters clear of debris. Families should also have a “go bag” ready and practice their evacuation plan.

The same yearly campaign, a collaborative effort between the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, was launched in June 2023, just about two months prior to the deadly Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui.

After the devastation of the wildfires last summer, more communities than ever across Hawaii are getting together to become “fire-wise,” she said. More people are on alert for fire hazards and interested in prevention tips and actions.

The National Interagency Fire Center in its latest seasonal outlook says the isles’ lee sides will experience for wildfires through at least August.

People need to take extra precautions during “red flag” warnings and high-wind advisories.

“If you’re going to celebrate July 4th this year, please do it at a public fireworks display instead of using your own personal fireworks,” said Walker. “Let’s all do our part to protect our homes and communities from the danger of wildfire.”

Jeff Giesea, assistant chief of the Maui Fire Department, said major wildfires have the potential to occur on every one of the inhabited Hawaiian Islands, in both windward and leeward areas.

“Wildfires in Hawaii are different from other national hazard events in that they can largely be prevented,” he said. “Furthermore, proactive steps taken by government landowners and individual residents can significantly reduce the severity of their impacts.”

MFD and other fire agencies are ready, he said, but firefighting should be considered the last line of defense.

Officials are also urging water conservation during drought season, noting there is still a “Stage 1” water shortage in West Maui and Upcountry Maui.

Gov. Josh Green also proclaimed June to be “Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT!” month in Hawaii.

DO YOUR PART FOR WILDFIRE PREPAREDNESS

>> Create defensible space within 100 feet of home or up to boundary line.

>> Clear combustible materials next to and under home and lanai; clear leaves and debris from gutters and roof; keep grass short.

>> Clear vegetation 10 feet around campfires and barbecues; keep a shovel and water nearby; put them out cold before walking away.

>> Be sure machinery (weed trimmers) and recreational vehicles with operating spark arrestors are maintained regularly.

>> Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass; park cars on paved areas or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared.

>> Fireworks are a common cause of brush fires in dry, grassy areas; attend and enjoy public fireworks displays to maximize safety.

Visit to learn more.