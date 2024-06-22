Hawaii island police identify motorcyclist in fatal crash

Hawaii island police have identified the motorcyclist who died following a Wednesday night in North Kona as Zachary Mcquaid Stubbs, 29, of Kailua-Kona.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Palani Road and Kealakaa Street.

Police said an investigation found that the motorcyclist was heading north on Palani Road on a 2023 Yamaha XTZ690, overtook several vehicles and ran a red light before clipping a 2006 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

As a result, the man was thrown off his motorcycle, and slammed into a utility pole.

Paramedics took Stubbs to Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said it appears that speed was a factor in the crash. Stubbs was not wearing a helmet.

Police said this was Hawaii County’s 19th traffic fatality this year, compared with nine at the same time last year.

